ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €24.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Thursday, June 7th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Societe Generale set a €29.60 ($34.42) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.58 ($32.07).

Shares of TKA opened at €23.32 ($27.12) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

