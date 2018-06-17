Vivendi (VIV) Given a €26.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VIV. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.60 ($29.77) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cfra set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.96 ($27.87).

Shares of VIV traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €21.72 ($25.26). 7,930,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

