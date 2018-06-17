UDR, Inc. (UDR) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of UDR worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 653,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UDR by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in UDR by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in UDR by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 115,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,298,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $36.96 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.36.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

