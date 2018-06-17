UG Token Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (UGT)

UG Token (CURRENCY:UGT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. UG Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UG Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One UG Token token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00006563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003557 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018154 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00588917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00261421 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094407 BTC.

UG Token Profile

UG Token launched on July 27th, 2017. UG Token’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UG Token is ugchain.org.

UG Token Token Trading

UG Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

