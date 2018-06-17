ugChain (UGC) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One ugChain token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and $445,576.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ugChain has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003559 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015498 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00595409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00256274 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00095688 BTC.

About ugChain

ugChain was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial.

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

