UK Oil & Gas Investments (UKOG) Trading Down 25%

UK Oil & Gas Investments PLC (LON:UKOG) dropped 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). Approximately 566,588,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 705% from the average daily volume of 70,420,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

UK Oil & Gas Investments Company Profile

UK Oil & Gas Investments PLC, an investment holding company, invests in a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It has interests in a portfolio of nine UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

