Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 77,742 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 43,459 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $135,756,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $23,848,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,695. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $187.96 and a one year high of $299.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down from $291.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $268.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 16,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.99, for a total transaction of $3,371,039.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,902,678.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 7,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $1,779,728.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,318 shares of company stock worth $25,421,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

