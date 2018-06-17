BidaskClub Lowers Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to Hold

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.38.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,695. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $187.96 and a 12-month high of $299.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $625.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles J. Philippin sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,673. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $100,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,318 shares of company stock valued at $25,421,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

