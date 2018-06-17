Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $202,684.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

