UMC (UMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

UMC (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, June 10th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $2.60 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.10. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of UMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,558. UMC has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.51.

UMC (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. UMC had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMC in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMC by 496.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UMC during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in UMC during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMC during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

UMC Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and LED industries.

