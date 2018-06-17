Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,029 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,582 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Umpqua worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,103,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,065,000 after buying an additional 418,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,884,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,403,000 after purchasing an additional 401,437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,282,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,144 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,605,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,494,000 after purchasing an additional 241,501 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua traded down $0.26, hitting $23.69, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,412. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Umpqua had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Umpqua from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Umpqua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

