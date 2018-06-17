Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.44 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Unibright has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $255,435.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00595979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00257906 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047740 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094447 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,427,622 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

