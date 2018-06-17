UniFirst Corp (UNF) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 2.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst opened at $184.20 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $135.95 and a 1-year high of $187.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.95%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other UniFirst news, insider Steven S. Sintros sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $155,730.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $982,205.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $148,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,962 shares of company stock worth $476,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.