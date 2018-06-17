Unilever plc (ULVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,391.76 ($58.93).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULVR. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.33) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($59.04) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,700 ($63.06) to GBX 4,600 ($61.72) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,560 ($61.18) to GBX 4,530 ($60.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($42.94) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of LON ULVR traded down GBX 26 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,169.50 ($55.94). 4,201,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,678.50 ($49.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,557.50 ($61.15).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a GBX 33.41 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $31.55.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

