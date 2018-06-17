UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock traded up $0.65, hitting $54.28, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,947. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 14.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 89,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 36.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 12.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 87.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,930,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

