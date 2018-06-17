Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,778,363.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific traded up $2.08, hitting $147.02, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 7,915,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $101.06 and a 1 year high of $148.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 50.73%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.