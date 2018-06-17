Union Pacific (UNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $148.33

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $148.33 and last traded at $146.76, with a volume of 204239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.41.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.