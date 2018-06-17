United Bankshares (UBSI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Bankshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $176.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 711,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.