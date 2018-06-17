United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Holdings Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.25% of United Bankshares worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 187.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in United Bankshares by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $176.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.16 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

