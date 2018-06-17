United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 4,624 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 191.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of HDB opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

