Norinchukin Bank The Sells 6,929 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Continental by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in United Continental by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 137,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in United Continental by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,783.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,582.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAL opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.88. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 23.63%. United Continental’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

