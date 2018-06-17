Financial Survey: United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) vs. First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK)

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: UBNK) and First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Financial Bancorp and First Connecticut Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Financial Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 First Connecticut Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.67%. First Connecticut Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. Given United Financial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Financial Bancorp is more favorable than First Connecticut Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Financial Bancorp and First Connecticut Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Financial Bancorp $269.65 million 3.24 $54.61 million $1.12 15.32 First Connecticut Bancorp $111.98 million 3.71 $16.18 million $1.32 19.66

United Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Connecticut Bancorp. United Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Connecticut Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of United Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of United Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Connecticut Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. United Financial Bancorp pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Connecticut Bancorp pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

United Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Connecticut Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Financial Bancorp and First Connecticut Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Financial Bancorp 20.33% 8.59% 0.84% First Connecticut Bancorp 14.85% 8.07% 0.72%

Summary

United Financial Bancorp beats First Connecticut Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate loans, marine floor plan loans, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides various financial advisory services. It has 53 banking offices, 64 ATMs, and 7 loan production offices in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Rockville Financial, Inc. and changed its name to United Financial Bancorp, Inc. in April 2014. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

First Connecticut Bancorp Company Profile

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits. It also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans, such as commercial construction loans and real estate subdivision development loans to developers, licensed contractors, and builders for the construction and development of commercial real estate projects and residential properties, as well as loans to individuals and contractors for the construction and acquisition of personal residences; and commercial loans comprising term loans, revolving lines of credit for working capital needs, equipment lines of credit to facilitate the purchase of equipment, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner-occupied one-to-four family residences; and installment and collateral consumer loans on new and used automobiles, loans collateralized by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans, as well as demand, revolving credit, and resort loans. Further, it provides wealth management and ATM services. As of February 27, 2018, the company operated 24 branch locations in central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

