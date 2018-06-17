United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 target price on shares of United Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

United Insurance stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 196,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,735. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $892.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. United Insurance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $182.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. equities analysts predict that United Insurance will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.54 per share, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

