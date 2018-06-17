First Foundation Advisors Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.2% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $57,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $6,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $116.77 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

