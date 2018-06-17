Todd Asset Management LLC Has $46.71 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,529 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of United Rentals worth $46,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $128,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in United Rentals by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals traded down $3.61, reaching $160.85, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,360. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.64.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $5,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,237,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

