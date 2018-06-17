First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of First US Bancshares opened at $11.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $70.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $14.38.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.68%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Alabama. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

