United States Oil Fund LP (USO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,142,731 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 59,109,944 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,276,371 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of United States Oil Fund opened at $13.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. United States Oil Fund has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Natixis grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 748.7% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,910,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 402.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 678,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 543,802 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,684,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 331,077 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,613,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 428,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 183,602 shares during the period.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

