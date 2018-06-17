Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $693,000 Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 326,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,900,000 after purchasing an additional 146,900 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in United Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in United Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,375,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 10,770 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,282,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 6,557 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $812,150.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,938. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,458,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 17.67%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

