United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,112.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics opened at $117.33 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.32. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.95. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 22,059 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $2,524,431.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $121,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $136,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,109 shares of company stock worth $12,371,996 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

