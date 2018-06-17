United Utilities Group (UUGRY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UUGRY. ValuEngine cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

UUGRY opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers (km) of pipes; 77,000 km of sewerage pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 91 water treatment works.

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.