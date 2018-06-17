UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,193,088,000 after acquiring an additional 395,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,334,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,107,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,346,462,000 after acquiring an additional 565,536 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,116,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,094,998,000 after acquiring an additional 173,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,013,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,105,290,000 after acquiring an additional 512,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group opened at $255.98 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $180.38 and a 52-week high of $256.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.28.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at $434,572,341.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total value of $47,958.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,536,859. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.