Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 461.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,572,341.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total transaction of $47,958.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,202 shares of company stock worth $9,536,859. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.28.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group traded up $1.54, reaching $255.98, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,772,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,454. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $256.73. The firm has a market cap of $245.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $55.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

