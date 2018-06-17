UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.28.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.20, for a total transaction of $3,513,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,761,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,551,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 202 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total value of $47,958.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,202 shares of company stock worth $9,536,859. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group traded up $1.54, reaching $255.98, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 4,772,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,454. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $256.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $245.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $55.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

