Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UnitedHealth Group have outperformed the industry year to date.The company's robust Government business and continued strong performance at Optum are driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position driving business investment are the other positives. The company has been witnessing an increase in membership over the past many years. It again lifted its 2018 earnings guidance, buoying optimism among investors in the stock. However, membership loss in its fee-based commercial as well as Brazilian businesses will contract the overall membership growth for UnitedHealth Group. Additionally, higher medical care ratio raises concern.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.28.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $255.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,772,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $180.38 and a 1 year high of $256.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.20, for a total transaction of $3,513,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,761,533 shares in the company, valued at $412,551,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total value of $47,958.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,202 shares of company stock worth $9,536,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 432,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,175,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

