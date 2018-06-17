Unitus (UIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $750,020.00

Unitus (CURRENCY:UIS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Unitus has a market capitalization of $750,020.00 and approximately $579.00 worth of Unitus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unitus has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unitus alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,514.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.31 or 0.07705170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $852.76 or 0.13107000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.01478020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.01898310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00219099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.40 or 0.02941820 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00506505 BTC.

Unitus Coin Profile

UIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2014. Unitus’ total supply is 58,815,845 coins. Unitus’ official Twitter account is @UnitusCoin. The Reddit community for Unitus is /r/Unitus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unitus is unitus.online.

Buying and Selling Unitus

Unitus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Unitus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.