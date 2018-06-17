Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Universal Display worth $20,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Universal Display by 221.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Universal Display by 65.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Universal Display by 90.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 2,091.4% during the first quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In related news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $368,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display opened at $93.95 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.38. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $86.85 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $225.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.73.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.