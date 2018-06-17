Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Position Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 305.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B opened at $115.48 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $128.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stephens set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

