University of Notre Dame DU Lac Takes $2.44 Million Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 167,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned about 0.10% of Immunomedics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,941,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Immunomedics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Immunomedics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of Immunomedics traded down $0.53, hitting $23.47, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 5,722,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,409. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. The business’s revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

