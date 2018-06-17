UnlimitedIP Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.86 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Lbank and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00587947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00259206 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047929 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00093876 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Lbank and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

