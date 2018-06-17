Unobtanium (UNO) Price Up 4% This Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $28.56 million and $31,427.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for about $143.68 or 0.02193310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,564.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $859.73 or 0.13124300 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00025470 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00174021 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00021063 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008718 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001678 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001390 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 198,800 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

