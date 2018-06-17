Contrasting UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) and P H Glatfelter (GLT)

P H Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) and UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P H Glatfelter and UPM-Kymmene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P H Glatfelter $1.59 billion 0.52 $7.91 million $1.16 16.26 UPM-Kymmene $11.31 billion 1.74 $1.10 billion $2.06 17.93

UPM-Kymmene has higher revenue and earnings than P H Glatfelter. P H Glatfelter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UPM-Kymmene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of P H Glatfelter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of UPM-Kymmene shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of P H Glatfelter shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UPM-Kymmene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for P H Glatfelter and UPM-Kymmene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P H Glatfelter 0 0 0 0 N/A UPM-Kymmene 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

P H Glatfelter pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. UPM-Kymmene pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. P H Glatfelter pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UPM-Kymmene pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. P H Glatfelter has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

P H Glatfelter has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UPM-Kymmene has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares P H Glatfelter and UPM-Kymmene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P H Glatfelter 0.13% 6.07% 2.51% UPM-Kymmene 10.44% 12.43% 8.05%

Summary

UPM-Kymmene beats P H Glatfelter on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. The company's Specialty Papers business unit offers carbonless and non-carbonless forms papers for credit card receipts, multi-part forms, security papers, and other end-user applications; engineered products for high speed inkjet printing, office specialty products, greeting cards, and other niche specialty applications; envelope and converting papers for transactional and direct mail envelopes; and book publishing papers for the production of hardbound books and other book publishing needs. P. H. Glatfelter Company markets its products directly, as well as through wholesale paper merchants, brokers, and agents. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood-based renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors and transportation industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries. It is also involved in the generation of electricity through hydro, nuclear, and condensing power plants in the Finnish and Scandinavian electricity market. In addition, the company offers self-adhesive papers and film label stocks for product and information labelling in label printers and brand owners in food, personal care, pharmaceutical, and retail segment; label papers and release liners, and fine papers, as well as label and packaging papers production lines for retailers, printers, publishers, distributors, and paper converters; and graphic papers for advertising, magazines, newspapers, and home and office to publishers, cataloguers, retailers, printers, and merchants. Further, it provides plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring, LNG shipbuilding, and other manufacturing industries; wood and forestry service for UPM mills and forest owners; and chemical building blocks, lignin products, biofibrils, and biomedical products, as well as outdoor products and composite material for construction, and granulates for injection molding and extrusion. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

