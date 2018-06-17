Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Receives $63.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

URGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $62.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

URGN traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. 113,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.56 million and a P/E ratio of -27.10. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $69.57.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $34,101,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $15,363,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 6,255.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1,285.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.