Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 573,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 332,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $865.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

