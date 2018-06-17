TheStreet Upgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) to B

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:UBP opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $655.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Urstadt bought 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $93,027.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

