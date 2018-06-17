SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the first quarter worth $386,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the first quarter worth $525,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the first quarter worth $12,433,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded down $0.87, hitting $250.74, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 6,340,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,961. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a twelve month low of $211.70 and a twelve month high of $265.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6973 per share. This represents a $8.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

