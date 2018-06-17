US Bancorp DE Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (MKL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,990,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Markel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,783,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,553,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Markel by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,361,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,371,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair raised Markel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Argus started coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 price target on Markel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,237.50.

Shares of MKL traded up $13.10 on Friday, reaching $1,113.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,225. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $949.72 and a twelve month high of $1,194.98.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.71 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 4.19%. research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 38.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.33, for a total transaction of $233,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,642.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.02, for a total value of $114,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $1,590,244. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.