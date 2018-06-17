Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 957,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 158,428 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $8,308,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,077,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 351,406 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,458,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 192,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts opened at $21.29 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 16,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $322,825.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,620.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Abdoo sold 33,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $689,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,376.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,804. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

