Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.87. 3,819,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,519. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $287,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

