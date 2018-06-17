Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International opened at $35.96 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 17,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $636,775.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,525.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,651,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

