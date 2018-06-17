Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Autohome worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Autohome by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of Autohome opened at $118.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. Autohome had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.